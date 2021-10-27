The euro pulls back from 1.1625, returns to 1.1600. Upbeat US figures trigger a dollar rebound. EUR/USD expected to dive below 1.1600 after ECB’s meeting – Scotiabank. The euros …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, rejected at 1.1625, approaches one-week lows at 1.1590 - October 26, 2021
- Home buyers were out in full force in September; DXY, EUR/USD - October 26, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A mixed technical picture leaning with slight bearish bias - October 26, 2021