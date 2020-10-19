EUR/USD rejected at 5-day SMA despite stock market gains

EUR/USD sidelined after rejection at the bearish 5-day simple moving average. Asian stocks rise, but the risk-on fails to put a bid under the pair. Coronavirus concerns and dovish ECB expectations …
