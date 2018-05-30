The euro came under intense pressure amid the political crisis in Italy which fueled fears of euro break-up and sent the Italian bond yields strongly higher. EUR/USD found support just above 1.15 on Tuesday and is attempting to stage a local recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Relief Is Temporary
The euro came under intense pressure amid the political crisis in Italy which fueled fears of euro break-up and sent the Italian bond yields strongly higher. EUR/USD found support just above 1.15 on Tuesday and is attempting to stage a local recovery …