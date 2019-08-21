The Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are out, giving the greenback a modest lift against most major rivals. Policymakers concerned about the efficacy of QE. EUR/USD trading below 1.1100.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains around 1.1100 after FOMC minutes - August 21, 2019
- EUR/USD could trade at 1.10 before the end of the year, forecast at 1.15 on a 12M view – Rabobank - August 21, 2019
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro continues to test major figure - August 21, 2019