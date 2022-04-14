EUR/USD remains bid above 1.0900 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD adds to Wednesday’s advance past the 1.0900 mark. The ECB gathering will be the salient event in the old continent. Retail Sales, Consumer Sentiment will be in the spotlight in the NA session.
