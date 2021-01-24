EUR/USD remains bullish in the long-run, eyeing the 1.2413 April 2018 high

The EUR/USD pair heads into the weekly close trading at its highest for the week, a handful of pips below the 1.2200 figure. The long-term trend is bullish and investors eyes 1.2413, April 2018 …
