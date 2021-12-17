The disappointing German IFO Business Climate Index did little to impress bullish traders. The EUR/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and remained confined in a narrow trading band, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains confined in a range, below mid-1.1300s post-German IFO - December 17, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Is ECB-inspired upswing losing momentum already? - December 17, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1330 - December 17, 2021