EUR/USD bulls need a clear upside break of a one-month-old descending resistance line surrounding 1.0970, as well as the 10-DMA level of around 1.0980, to keep the reins.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains defensive above 1.0950, ECB Economic Bulletin, US inflation eyed - August 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: More losses likely under 1.0925 - August 9, 2023
- EUR/JPY threatens cycle high following weak Japanese data - August 9, 2023