The EUR/USD pair edges lower during the Asian session on Friday and moves away from a one-week high, around the 1.0615 region touched the previous day. The pair currently trades around the 1.0575 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0600 mark amid a modest USD strength - October 19, 2023
- AUD/USD extends its downside below 0.6330 amid the risk-off mood - October 19, 2023
- EUR/GBP rallies past the 200-DMA and 0.8700 figure on risk-off mood - October 19, 2023