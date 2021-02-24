EUR/USD remains directionless around 1.2150 ahead of Powell

Fed’s Powell speaks on the state of the monetary policy later. After climbing to multi-day highs around 1.2180, EUR/USD faced the resumption of the selling pressure and slipped back to the mid-1.2100s …
