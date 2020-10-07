EUR/USD remains heavy despite uptick in Asian stocks

EUR/USD trades near 1.1730, having faced rejection at 1.1808 on Tuesday. Asian stocks rise, despite overnight losses on Wall Street. President Trump’s call for partial stimulus fails to impress the …
