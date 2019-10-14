EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains in a downtrend despite rally [Video] - October 14, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The upside met strong resistance in the 1.1060 region - October 14, 2019
- FxWirePro: EUR/JPY Strategic Currency Briefing, Monetary Policy Implications, OTC Outlook and Hedging Strategies - October 14, 2019