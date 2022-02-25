EUR/USD adds to recent losses in the sub-1.1200 area. The dollar remains strong and weighs on the pair. ECB Lagarde, US PCE next of importance in the calendar. Sellers remain in control of the shared …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to see another leg of downtrend towards 1.1080/1.1040 – SocGen - February 25, 2022
- EUR/USD remains offered and breaks below 1.1200 - February 25, 2022
- EUR/USD: A decline to the 1.10 level is still feasible – MUFG - February 25, 2022