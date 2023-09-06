Market players will focus on the German Factory Orders, Eurozone Retail Sales ahead of the US ISM Services PMI.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains on the defensive above 1.0730, with eyes on EU Retail Sales, US Services PMI - September 6, 2023
- EUR/USD remains under pressure, treads waters around 1.0720 - September 5, 2023
- EUR/USD bears eye 1.0635 as EU recession woes contrast with US soft landing concerns - September 5, 2023