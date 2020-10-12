EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.1800

EUR/USD briefly drops to 1.1785 and rebounds afterwards. The greenback remains bid and recovers ground lost on Friday. ECB-speak coming up next in the euro docket. EUR/USD moves to fresh lows in the 1 …
