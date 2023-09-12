The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up to a four-day high and trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently hover below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains on the defensive below mid-1.0700s, looks to German ZEW survey - September 11, 2023
- The EUR/USD currency pair kicked off the week - September 11, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Yen starts to gain traction as BoJ gives more clues of a potential pivot - September 11, 2023