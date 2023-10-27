The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from the 1.0520 area, or over a one-week low and edges lower during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices trade with a mild …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains on the defensive, holds above mid-1.0500s as traders await US PCE Price Index - October 26, 2023
- Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD - October 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Holds above 1.0500 after ECB and US data - October 26, 2023