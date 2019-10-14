EUR/USD remains on the defensive near 1.1000

EUR/USD fades the earlier spike to 1.1040/45. Monday’s correction tracks the better tone in USD. EMU’s Industrial Production expanded 0.6% MoM in August. The selling bias around the European currency …
