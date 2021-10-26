EUR/USD remains subdued in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair continued to move in a narrow trade band of 1.1600 and 1.1670 for the past week. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1599, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains poised to extend losses below 1.1600 amid USD rebound - October 26, 2021
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening? - October 25, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to defend $1,800 breakout on firmer USD - October 25, 2021