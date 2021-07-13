EUR/USD consolidates for the four trading sessions around 1.1860. The Euro gains on optimism after ECB hawkish outlook, German data eyed. US dollar index remained steady below the 13-week high near 92 …
EUR/USD remains poised to gain above 1.1860 on ECB taper expectations
