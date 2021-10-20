The EUR/USD pair remains subdued in the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair stays in a narrow trade band of less than 10-pips movement. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1632, down 0.02 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1650 amid USD rebound, German inflation eyed - October 19, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Downside risk below 21-day SMA, ascending trendline near 0.9230 - October 19, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: An inverse head-and-shoulder targets 1.1750 before resuming the down trend - October 19, 2021