EURUSD however is sideways, ideally forming a triangle which can be in wave 4, or in b of 4, so we will have to wait on more price data before one of the counts can be confirmed. Check more of our …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains sideways: Elliott Wave analysis - December 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Year’s End Trading - December 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Range-Bound With Low-Volume Volatility - December 27, 2021