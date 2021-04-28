EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC

EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks …
