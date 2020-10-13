The latest ZEW economic sentiment data make for sobering reading with both the German and the Euro Area releases falling sharply lower. And according to ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure as ZEW Data Fuels Uncertainty - October 13, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Strong contention remains at 1.1700 - October 13, 2020
- EUR/USD surges at HFT buying zone - October 13, 2020