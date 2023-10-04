EUR/USD attracts some sellers below the 1.0500 mark on Wednesday. US JOLTS Job Openings came in above expectations. ECB policymakers said they don’t see a stagflation prospect in the euro area.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0500 ahead of Eurozone PPI, Retail Sales - October 3, 2023
- Best performance in nine years – US dollar rises for eleven weeks - October 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Acceleration to the downside or modest correction - October 3, 2023