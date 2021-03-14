The shared currency keeps the offered bias unchanged, although EUR/USD manages to bounce off earlier lows in the proximity of 1.19 the figure. EUR/USD halts three consecutive daily advances on Friday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD remains under pressure near 1.1900 post-US data - March 13, 2021
- Ringgit to trade sideways against US dollar next week - March 13, 2021
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro eases after ECB as stimulus and solid jobs data lift dollar - March 13, 2021