EUR/USD extends its downside around the mid-1.0600s on Friday. European Central Bank policymaker said inflation over 2% is costly to the economy and the ECB aims to manage it. US interest rate is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains under selling pressure near 1.0650, investors await Eurozone, US PMI - September 22, 2023
- EUR/USD is now expected to trade within a consolidative range – UOB - September 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates near six-month low around 1.0650 - September 21, 2023