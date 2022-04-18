EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.0800 as US dollar firms up with yields

EUR/USD remains weighed down by firmer US dollar and Treasury yields. The euro bears the brunt of the dovish ECB and a likely EU embargo on the Russian gas. Hawkish Fed’s commentary will likely keep …
