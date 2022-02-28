EUR/USD is likely to plunge near 1.1108 on weaponry aid from the Western leaders. Belarus is preparing to join Russia, bringing in a fresh wave of risk-aversion. The recession situation in Europe has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1150 as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies - February 28, 2022
- EUR/USD at arisk of downside break - February 27, 2022
- FX Weekly: EUR/USD ranges, USD/JPY weekly trade - February 27, 2022