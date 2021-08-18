EUR/USD remains weak below 1.1720 on stronger USD, EU CPI eyed

The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor gains in the middle of the week. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1721, down 0.11% on the day.
