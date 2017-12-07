EUR/USD remains weak near 1.1790, session lows

Spot extends the bearish note today. USD stays firm, advances above 93.60. EMU GDP, Draghi in the limelight. The selling bias remains unchanged around the single currency on Thursday, with EUR/USD navigating the area of daily lows in the 1.1790/85 band.
