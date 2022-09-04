ECB is likely to increase interest rate, recession fears could weigh on Euro. EUR/USD takes offers to refresh the lowest levels since late 2002, poking the 0.9900 threshold during Monday’s initial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD renews 19-year low around 0.9900 amid escalating EU energy crisis ahead of ECB - September 4, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a move into test 0.9900 - September 4, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye a break of multi-decade uptrend near $1,676 - September 4, 2022