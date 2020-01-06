EUR/USD is showing resilience amid broad-based risk aversion. The dollar is struggling likely due to the losses in the treasury yields. The US 10-year yield dropped to one-month lows in Asia.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD resilient as US yields drop on risk-aversion - January 5, 2020
- USD/INR Technical Analysis: Oil rally to weigh over Rupee, hurdle at 72.12 could be tested - January 5, 2020
- USD/CNH Technical Analysis: Pierces weekly resistance trendline after China data - January 5, 2020