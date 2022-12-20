Economists at OCBC Bank highlight the key technical levels to watch. Rangebound trade still likely within trend channel “Daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Resistance seen at 1.0690, support aligns at 1.0520 – OCBC - December 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend correction with a drop below 1.0580 - December 20, 2022
- Yen moves against GBP and USD following Bank of Japan’s surprise policy tweak - December 20, 2022