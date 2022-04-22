However, big wedge on the EURUSD may indicate a potential limited weakness in upcoming weeks, but we will need more aggressive and hawkish ECB tone for a bounce. By using Wavetraders website, any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD resumes it’s weakness after hawkish Powell’s comments - April 22, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro’s sharp reversal a bad sign for bulls - April 22, 2022
- EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure Ahead Of The Weekend - April 22, 2022