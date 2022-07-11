EUR/USD comes under renewed downside pressure. The dollar starts the week on a positive foot above 107.00. Italian Retail Sales will be in the limelight later in the session. The European currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD resumes the downside and targets the 2022 low - July 11, 2022
- Hexagon Purus receives EUR 11.3 million order to deliver high-performance hydrogen distribution systems to a leading global industrial gas company - July 11, 2022
- EUR/USD: Energy supply disruption to drag the pair below parity – MUFG - July 11, 2022