EUR/USD resumes the upside near 1.1890, targets 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD regains composure and retakes the upper hand near 1.1890. The buying interest returns to the single currency and pushes EUR/USD back to the 1.1880/90 band at the beginning of the week. EUR/USD …
