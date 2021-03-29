EURUSD sharpened its downside move after dropping out of the long-term ascending channel and the 1.1800 level. The RSI is still pointing down below the 50 level, however, the stochastic oscillator is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD retains bearish tendency below 1.1800 [Video]
EURUSD sharpened its downside move after dropping out of the long-term ascending channel and the 1.1800 level. The RSI is still pointing down below the 50 level, however, the stochastic oscillator is …