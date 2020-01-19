EUR/USD retains heavy tone despite upbeat China data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after robust US housing figures and solid consumer sentiment figures were published. Earlier, the common currency suffered from the concerns of new US tariffs on the EU.
