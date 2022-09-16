Fears surrounding China, European energy crisis weigh on prices ahead of second-tier US data. Final readings of Eurozone inflation data to entertain EUR/USD traders, next week’s FOMC meeting appears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD retests 0.9985 support as Fed bias, doubts over ECB test bulls ahead of US data - September 16, 2022
- EUR/USD: A sustained drop below 0.9900 looks unlikely – UOB - September 16, 2022
- EUR/USD remains sideways around 1.0000, US Michigan CSI eyed - September 16, 2022