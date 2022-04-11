EUR/USD retraces under 1.0900 after Macron’s victory and broad US dollar strength

The EUR/USD reached a daily high at 1.0933 but gave back its gains. High global yields, France’s elections, Russo-Ukraine jitter, and China’s coronavirus outbreak dampened investors’ sentiment.
