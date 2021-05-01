US dollar bounces off two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. US inflation expectations jump to multi-year top, suggesting reflation fears, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Retreats above 1.21 on US dollar bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
US dollar bounces off two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. US inflation expectations jump to multi-year top, suggesting reflation fears, …