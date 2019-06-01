EUR/USD Retreats After Yield-Driven Gains Lose Momentum

The EUR/USD currency pair rallied on Friday after US Treasury yields fell to new 20-month lows. The pair has been trading within a descending wedge for the last several months and again bounced …
