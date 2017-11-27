EUR/USD retreats from tops, around 1.1920

Spot clinched tops near 1.1950 and deflated later. Positive headlines from German politics helped EUR. USD remains steady, still out of favour. The demand for the European currency remains firm at the beginning of the week, sending EUR/USD to tesT fresh …
