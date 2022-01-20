EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 on firmer yields, ECB Meeting Accounts eyed

EUR/USD pares intraday gains, keeps the previous day’s bounce off weekly low. Yields cheer Biden’s speech, firmer US data but EU-US rate spread favor pair buyers. ECB Meeting Accounts will be watched …
