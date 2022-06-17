EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0500 amid quiet markets, EU inflation, Fed’s Powell in focus

EUR/USD snaps two-day uptrend while stepping back from a weekly top. Mixed sentiment, quiet markets allow traders to consolidate recent moves. Recession fears, ECB’s lack of aggression exert …
