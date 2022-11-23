It’s a relatively busy day for the EUR/USD, with German business sentiment in focus ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes and chatter.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Return to $1.05 Dependent on ECB Chatter and the Minutes - November 23, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Braces for fresh monthly high despite recent inaction around 1.0400 - November 23, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Attempts To Recover On Tuesday - November 23, 2022