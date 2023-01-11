It is a big day ahead for the EUR/USD. Early in the day, the ECB Economic Bulletin will draw interest. However, the US CPI Report will be the key driver.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Return to $1.08 Hinged on US CPI Report and Jobless Claims - January 11, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: 0.9400 looks into the picture after a firmer recovery - January 11, 2023
- EUR/USD shows sheer volatility contraction around 1.0750 ahead of US Inflation - January 11, 2023