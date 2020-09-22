EUR/USD returns inside the channel; neutral in short-term [Video]

EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1800 amid a broad US dollar comeback, as the risk-off mood intensifies. Coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone, suggesting new lockdown restrictions likely in key …
