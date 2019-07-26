The EUR/USD came back to where it started before the European Central Bank’s policy announcement was made on Thursday. The single currency initially fell to a fresh 2019 low against the dollar in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- September ECB Rate Cut Leaves Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Flat - July 26, 2019
- EUR/USD returns to pre-Draghi levels ahead of US GDP - July 26, 2019
- When is the US GDP report and how could it affect EUR/USD? - July 26, 2019